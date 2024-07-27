Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 180.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 59.05% and a negative net margin of 563.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGTI. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 123,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 61,766 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,302.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,020,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 990,591 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

