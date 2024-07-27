REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $1.48

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 1.4799 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $17.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AIPI opened at $50.09 on Friday. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $56.15.

