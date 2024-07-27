Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Down 83.7% in July

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the June 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Revival Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RVLGF stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.23. 432,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Revival Gold has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.44.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

