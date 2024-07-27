Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 110,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Revival Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revival Gold Company Profile

In related news, Director Wayne Hubert acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$825,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,037,500 shares of company stock worth $1,660,875. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

