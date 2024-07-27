Reviewing Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) and Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) and Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Roadzen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance 6.71% 111.97% 5.35% Roadzen N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Goosehead Insurance has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roadzen has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 1 2 7 0 2.60 Roadzen 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Goosehead Insurance and Roadzen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $75.70, suggesting a potential downside of 14.64%. Roadzen has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 498.80%. Given Roadzen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Roadzen is more favorable than Goosehead Insurance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Roadzen shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Roadzen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $261.28 million 12.89 $14.14 million $0.62 143.03 Roadzen $46.72 million 2.45 -$99.67 million N/A N/A

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Roadzen on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated 1,415 franchise locations. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

About Roadzen

(Get Free Report)

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.