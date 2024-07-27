ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.22. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 444,918 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Stock Down 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 207.78% and a negative net margin of 130.99%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.