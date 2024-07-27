Request (REQ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $111.42 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Request has a market cap of $111.42 million and approximately $696,874.52 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00008939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,251.55 or 0.99897096 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011206 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00071528 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11026304 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $765,613.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

