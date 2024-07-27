Reliance (NYSE:RS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.49 EPS. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance updated its Q3 guidance to $3.60-3.80 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.800 EPS.
Reliance Stock Down 1.3 %
Reliance stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.05. The stock had a trading volume of 446,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Reliance has a 12-month low of $237.14 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.86.
Reliance Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.
In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Reliance
Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
