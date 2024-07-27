Reliance (NYSE:RS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.49 EPS. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance updated its Q3 guidance to $3.60-3.80 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.800 EPS.

Reliance Stock Down 1.3 %

Reliance stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.05. The stock had a trading volume of 446,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Reliance has a 12-month low of $237.14 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Reliance

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Reliance

(Get Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.