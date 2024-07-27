ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Volume Hits $25.11

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.96 million and $25.11 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00105202 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011257 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

