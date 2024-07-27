Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Red River Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Red River Bancshares has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Red River Bancshares Stock Up 0.0 %

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. Red River Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $382.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $29,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Crowell bought 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.15 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $29,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

