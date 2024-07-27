QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $165,091.65 and $1,115.90 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUASA has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,850.32 or 1.00009850 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006814 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00072056 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198773 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,033.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.