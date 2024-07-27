Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Decreased by Analyst

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ METC opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $722.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 40.6% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 187,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 54,233 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 19.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,795,000 after acquiring an additional 130,593 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins bought 7,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,015.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.