Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Capital Power Co. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Capital Power in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.36.

TSE:CPX opened at C$41.31 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.90 and a 12-month high of C$42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,700.00. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 47.04%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

