Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PB. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:PB opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,693,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,512,000 after buying an additional 53,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,928,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,551,000 after acquiring an additional 136,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,441,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,130,000 after purchasing an additional 187,472 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,531,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,207,000 after purchasing an additional 44,978 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

