ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.23

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.23 and traded as high as $31.24. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 1,344,079 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.