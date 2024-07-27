PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. 2,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 26,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
PropertyGuru Group Price Performance
PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.
About PropertyGuru Group
PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.
