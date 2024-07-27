Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Primary Health Properties Price Performance

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 92.85 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,642.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.34. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 84.20 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 109 ($1.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.26.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35,000.00%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

