Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Premier Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Premier Financial has a payout ratio of 55.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $937.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,695.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

