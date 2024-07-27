Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.55 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 27.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

PFBC stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.26. The stock had a trading volume of 168,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.88. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

