PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172,404 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of PPL worth $37,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $29.44. 4,653,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

