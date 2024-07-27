PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Lowered to $139.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered PPG Industries from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

PPG opened at $127.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.62. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $2,202,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 19.8% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.



