Polymesh (POLYX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $143.23 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $143.23 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,072,766,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,072,460,046.264599 with 862,550,335.085898 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.27278078 USD and is up 4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $9,070,236.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”



