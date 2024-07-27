Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Plexus also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.50-1.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.75.

Shares of PLXS stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $129.85. The stock had a trading volume of 152,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,324. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.90. Plexus has a 1 year low of $87.21 and a 1 year high of $132.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.27.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $477,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,118,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $477,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,884. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

