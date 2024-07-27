Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) PT Raised to $50.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Argus from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.60.

PPC opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 746.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

