PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. PG&E updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.370 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.33-1.37 EPS.

PG&E Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. 10,978,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,413,831. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. PG&E has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Barclays raised their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

