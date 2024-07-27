Pepe (PEPE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Pepe (PEPE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 27th. Pepe has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $567.95 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pepe has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pepe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pepe Profile

Pepe launched on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00001198 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 425 active market(s) with $563,034,508.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

