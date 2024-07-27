Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $114.40 million and $780,484.54 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 114,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

