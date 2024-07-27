Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTEN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.77.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $10.43 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.