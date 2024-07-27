Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 29,500 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$502,090.00. In other news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$76,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$502,090.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,989. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$17.25 on Monday. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$12.33 and a one year high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.80.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 34.92%. The company had revenue of C$104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million. Research analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.2097147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

