Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at Desjardins

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PKI has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.69.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$38.57 on Tuesday. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$35.00 and a 12-month high of C$47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21. The firm has a market cap of C$6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.84.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.19. Parkland had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of C$6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.1594793 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Parkland’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.35 per share, with a total value of C$40,350.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

