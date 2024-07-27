Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

PKG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $199.00 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $199.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

