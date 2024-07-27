Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.3-14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.63 billion. Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.850-3.900 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.83.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.02. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.