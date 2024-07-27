Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.850-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.3 billion-$14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.6 billion. Otis Worldwide also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-3.90 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $93.48 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.02.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

