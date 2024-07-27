Orchid Price Reaches $0.0804 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $78.75 million and $2.15 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008967 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,811.74 or 0.99986722 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006820 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00071553 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

