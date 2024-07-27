Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 0.2%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $137.70 and last traded at $138.46. 1,985,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,480,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

The firm has a market cap of $383.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,952,500 shares of company stock valued at $277,298,174. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

