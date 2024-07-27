Opko Health, Inc. Sells 60,000 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $2,031,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,123,403 shares in the company, valued at $105,727,191.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,529,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $807,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WGS traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 499,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,348. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $875.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.29. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $35.65.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GeneDx from $12.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

