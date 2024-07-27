OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Position Lifted by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 1.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 120,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,775,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 33.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 6.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KAR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 448,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,459. OPENLANE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KAR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $108,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

