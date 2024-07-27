Olin (NYSE:OLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Olin Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.62. 4,566,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,381. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

