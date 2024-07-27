NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,343 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $39,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.62. 2,111,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,253. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.68.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.46.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

