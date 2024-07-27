NXM Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,850.32 or 1.00009850 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006814 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00072056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

