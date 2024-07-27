NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.80

Shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.80 and traded as high as $43.15. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 7,999 shares traded.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

Institutional Trading of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

In related news, insider John Alban sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,148.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 27.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

