Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,203,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NU were worth $85,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NU by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NU. Barclays began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.98.

NU Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. 23,542,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,917,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.