Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Raised to $23.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of NCLH opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

