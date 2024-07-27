Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.78 and last traded at $38.59. Approximately 2,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

Nifty India Financials ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a market cap of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Nifty India Financials ETF Company Profile

