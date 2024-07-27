Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998,762 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Newmont worth $75,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,836,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190,422 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 39.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.73. 8,371,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,322. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

