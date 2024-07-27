Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.
Newell Brands Stock Up 40.5 %
NWL stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 26,316,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.
Newell Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on NWL
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Newell Brands
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.