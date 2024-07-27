Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Up 40.5 %

NWL stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 26,316,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

