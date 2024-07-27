Needham & Company LLC Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $300.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NXPI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $253.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.68. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

