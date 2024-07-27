NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NBTB opened at $49.84 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.52.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $47,249.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,455.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,515,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,798,000 after purchasing an additional 445,814 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

