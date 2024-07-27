NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NBTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.60.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.52.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $47,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Stories

