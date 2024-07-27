Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Short Interest Update

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MICLF remained flat at $26.25 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. Mycronic AB has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

Mycronic AB (publ) Company Profile

Mycronic AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells production equipment for electronics industry in Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, other Americas, China, South Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pattern Generators, High Flex, High Volume, and Global Technologies.

